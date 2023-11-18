NEWS

Gales cause ferry cancellations

[Intime News]

Gale-force winds have led to a ban on ferry sailings at many ports.

Services to the Cyclades from Rafina have been cancelled, while the service to Marmari, Evia, is operational.

There were no morning sailings from Lavrio.

The Corfu-Igoumenitsa, Lixouri-Argostoli, Lefkada-Mytika, Kyllini-Zakynthos and Kyllini-Kefalonia services have also been cancelled, as were sailings between Volos and Sporades and between Kavala and Thassos.

Sailings from Piraeus to the Saronic Islands are operating as normal.

Passengers intending on travelling should contact the local port authorities before their departure.

Shipping Weather

