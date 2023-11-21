NEWS

Two motorists killed on main Athens avenue overnight

Two motorists killed on main Athens avenue overnight
[InTime News]

Two people died in separate accidents within a few hours of each other overnight on Syngrou, a major avenue linking central Athens to the capital’s southern coast.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the first incident occurred at around 11.30 p.m. on Monday night when a motorcycle crashed into the back of taxi on the southbound lane towards the suburb of Glyfada, ejecting the motorcycle’s driver onto the asphalt. The driver, whose identity has not been made public, was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash.

A few hours later, shortly before 5 a.m., a car driving towards Piraeus crashed onto the sidewalk and plowed into three light posts at a high speed, apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver, identified only as a man in his mid-40s or early 50s, is in critical condition, while his passenger, a younger woman, died in the crash.

Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Infant killed in Volos traffic accident
NEWS

Infant killed in Volos traffic accident

54-year-old man dead after workplace accident in Vari
NEWS

54-year-old man dead after workplace accident in Vari

Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead
NEWS

Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead

Labor group to protest death of worker in Piraeus, injury of another in Salamina
NEWS

Labor group to protest death of worker in Piraeus, injury of another in Salamina

Pilot found dead after helicopter crashes into the sea
NEWS

Pilot found dead after helicopter crashes into the sea

Fatal car accident in Halkidiki
NEWS

Fatal car accident in Halkidiki