Two motorists killed on main Athens avenue overnight

Two people died in separate accidents within a few hours of each other overnight on Syngrou, a major avenue linking central Athens to the capital’s southern coast.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the first incident occurred at around 11.30 p.m. on Monday night when a motorcycle crashed into the back of taxi on the southbound lane towards the suburb of Glyfada, ejecting the motorcycle’s driver onto the asphalt. The driver, whose identity has not been made public, was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash.

A few hours later, shortly before 5 a.m., a car driving towards Piraeus crashed onto the sidewalk and plowed into three light posts at a high speed, apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver, identified only as a man in his mid-40s or early 50s, is in critical condition, while his passenger, a younger woman, died in the crash.