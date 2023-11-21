Stormy weather sweeping in from the west

Greece’s national weather service, EMY, issued an emergency bulletin on Tuesday, warning that strong storms are seen sweeping into Greece starting in the evening of the same day.

The wet, chilly and windy weather is expected to hit the islands of the Ionian first, before spreading east to the western coast of the Greek mainland and the Peloponnese.

By the early hours of Wednesday, this autumnal front will have spread across most parts of the country to reach the islands of the Aegean and Crete, before starting to ease off by the early hours of Thursday.

Athens will be affected by the shift from clear, sunny skies and is expected to experience storms and strong showers midday on Wednesday, though midday temperatures are not expected to drop too much, reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki in northern Greece is seen dodging the worst of it, with light, scattered showers forecast for Wednesday.