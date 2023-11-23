Man convicted for 2017 parcel bomb sent to former PM

The 33-year-old self-styled anarchist Konstantinos Giatzoglou has been handed a suspended prison sentence of 11 years for the parcel bomb attack on Greek economist and former prime minister Loukas Papademos in 2017.

The first instance trial concluded on Thursday, six years after the explosion in Papademos’ car, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the former PM.

The three-judge Criminal Appeals Court, in the presence of a handful of the defendant’s friends and associates, found him guilty by a 2-to-1 majority, with one of the three recommending his acquittal.

The prosecutor and the judges agreed to suspend the 11-year sentence on the grounds of Giatzoglou’s behavior both during his incarceration since 2017 and during the trial.

Papademos served as prime minister from November 2011 to May 2012, leading a national unity government in the wake of the Greek debt crisis.