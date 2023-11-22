Two arrested in Zakynthos for killing dog

A criminal case for fatal injury to an animal and violations of the legislation on weapons has been filed by police on the Ionian island of Zakynthos against two people who were arrested.

According to the police investigation, a 43-year-old shot and killed a dog with a hunting rifle at the suggestion of its 63-year-old owner.

Police confiscated the shotgun and in addition to the criminal case formed against the pair, the dog’s killer was slapped with a 30,000-euro fine. The two men will appear before the prosecutor of the Zakynthos Plenary Court.