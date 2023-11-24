NEWS

Athens Bar Association initiates five-day strike in opposition to new taxation bill

File photo.

The Athens Bar Association declared a five-day abstention from all court-related duties on Thursday, in protest of the government’s new taxation bill. The abstention is scheduled to take place from Monday, November 29, to Friday, December 1.

Additionally, the Association has called upon Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, in his capacity as a lawyer, to provide detailed insights into the specifics of the bill. This session is set to take place on Wednesday, November 29, at the association’s offices.

