Strong winds keeping ferries docked at port

Strong winds keeping ferries docked at port
[Intime News]

Strong winds and storms across the country and snow in the highlands are forecast for Sunday in a severe weather alert by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY). 

The emergency weather warning for the weekend was upgraded on Saturday from “worsening weather” to “dangerous weather phenomena,” as Storm Oliver (also called Bettina) moves from the Adriatic Sea toward Greece, EMY said.

The strong winds have caused many ferry routes to be prohibited from departing with wind force reaching 9-10 on the Beaufort scale. 

Passengers traveling on Sunday or Monday should contact local port authorities prior to their departure to be informed of changes in the itinerary.

