NEWS

Thunderstorm and strong wind forecast across Greece

Thunderstorm and strong wind forecast across Greece
[Vangelis Bougiotis/InTime News]

Severe weather is expected on Saturday with storm Oliver affecting many parts of the country. Overnight on Friday, heavy rain hit Attica, and in the next few hours, the temperature is expected to drop.

Storm Oliver will mainly affect western, northern and eastern Greece.

In the mountainous areas of Thrace and Macedonia, at an altitude of 500-700 meters, as well as in the continental highlands in central Greece, snow is forecast. 

In the evening, snow and frost are expected in north and northwestern Greece.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Unusually warm weather recorded across Greece
NEWS

Unusually warm weather recorded across Greece

Stormy weather sweeping in from the west
NEWS

Stormy weather sweeping in from the west

Severe storms in Turkey leave nine dead, 11 missing
NEWS

Severe storms in Turkey leave nine dead, 11 missing

Gales cause ferry cancellations
NEWS

Gales cause ferry cancellations

Temperatures to drop, rain and winds expected over the weekend
NEWS

Temperatures to drop, rain and winds expected over the weekend

Downpours soak large parts of the Peloponnese
NEWS

Downpours soak large parts of the Peloponnese