Thunderstorm and strong wind forecast across Greece

Severe weather is expected on Saturday with storm Oliver affecting many parts of the country. Overnight on Friday, heavy rain hit Attica, and in the next few hours, the temperature is expected to drop.

Storm Oliver will mainly affect western, northern and eastern Greece.

In the mountainous areas of Thrace and Macedonia, at an altitude of 500-700 meters, as well as in the continental highlands in central Greece, snow is forecast.

In the evening, snow and frost are expected in north and northwestern Greece.