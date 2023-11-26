NEWS

One sailor rescued after sinking of freighter with 14 crew off Lesvos island

One sailor rescued after sinking of freighter with 14 crew off Lesvos island
File photo.

One sailor of the freighter ‘Raptor’ that sank off the island of Lesvos in the East Aegean early on Sunday was rescued by a Hellenic Navy helicopter, while a search is ongoing for another 13.

The freighter sailed under the Comoros Islands flag and is managed by a company based in Lebanon. It was carrying salt from Egypt to Istanbul with 14 crew – 1 Indian national, 11 Egyptian nationals and 2 Syrian nationals. At 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, it notified it had a mechanical failure. At 8.20 a.m., the captain said the ship was listing and activated the “mayday, mayday” emergency call to nearby ships. The ship then disappeared off the radars.

Early assessments said the ship met with a rough sea in the Aegean – with northwesterly winds registering 8 on the Beaufort scale – and may have started taking in water, which would have contributed to its listing and subsequent sinking.

Assisting the search and rescue in the area are 5 nearby freighters, 3 port authority boats, and the helicopter, while a Greek Navy frigate is also assisting.

[AMNA] 
 

Shipping Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five British nationals rescued from burning boat
NEWS

Five British nationals rescued from burning boat

Ship involved in collision off Chios heads to Turkey after denying help
NEWS

Ship involved in collision off Chios heads to Turkey after denying help

Increase in safety measures at shipyards agreed for summer
NEWS

Increase in safety measures at shipyards agreed for summer

Wreck from deadly 1983 ferry sinking found off Evia
NEWS

Wreck from deadly 1983 ferry sinking found off Evia

Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port
NEWS

Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port

Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe
NEWS

Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe