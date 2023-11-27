Sub-zero temperatures recorded in 160 weather stations

The cold weather front currently affecting the country has brought the first snow of the winter, with below-zero temperatures recorded in 160 meteorological stations across the country.

While double-digit negative temperatures were recorded in some ski reports (Parnassos, Lailia in Serres and Kaimaktsalan), temperatures in Attica hit -2.2C in places.

A new low pressure front from northwestern Europe will bring a new wave of bad weather, with rain, strong, localized strong storms and gale-force winds in places.