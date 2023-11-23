The regeneration project that never ends

The redevelopment of Faliro Bay is roughly in the same place it was when Attica’s Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis assumed office in 2019.

The first phase of the works is still not completed, the second phase has not yet been tendered and the bay remains a construction site. In a statement issued by the regional authority on Wednesday, on the occasion of the submission of the file to the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for funding, there was no further information on the continuation of the projects.

In the meantime, as it turns out, the piers envisaged in the design will have to be studied from scratch.