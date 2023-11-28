Level 4 storm warning issued for western Greece

The islands of the Ionian and western parts of mainland Greece and the Peloponnese should brace for strong showers and gale-force winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to weather forecasts.

In an emergency bulletin on Tuesday morning, the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo service issued a Level 4 storm warning for these areas, adding that the wet and windy weather will also hit parts of central Greece as it spreads east to the Aegean, before abating late on Wednesday.

Level 4 is just one notch below the highest storm grade.