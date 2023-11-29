NEWS

Gov’t will close motorways during bad weather if necessary, says minister

[Intime News]

The government will shut down motorways if necessitated by extreme weather events, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias has told motorway operators at a meeting on measures to prevent and deal with heavy snowfall.

“We will proceed with preventive bans on movement, if and when necessary, in possible extreme weather events, so as to avoid the scenes and problems that we faced in previous years.”

“If necessary, we will close the motorways.”

He added that motorists should always have snow chains in their vehicles and should know to use them. [AMNA]

Weather Transport

