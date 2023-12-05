NEWS

Two central Athens metro stations to close on Wednesday

The Panepistimio and Monastiraki metro stations will be closed for several hours on Wednesday on the orders of the police.

The decision is part of security measures in the Greek capital, where rallies and marches have been planned to mark the 15-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer in 2008.

Panepistimio station will close starting at 9 a.m. and Monastiraki from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., with its reopening depending on the police.

During these hours, trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

