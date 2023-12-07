Car driver seriously injured in collision with bus
A woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when the car she was driving crashed into a bus in Piraeus, police said.
The accident happened at the junction of Alipedos and 34th Infantry Regiment streets at 5.30 a.m.
An ambulance transferred the woman to a nearby hospital. It was not clear if there were other passengers in the vehicle.
According to some press reports, the car driver run a red light and hit the incoming bus.
None of the passengers in the bus were reported injured.