Car driver seriously injured in collision with bus

A woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when the car she was driving crashed into a bus in Piraeus, police said.

The accident happened at the junction of Alipedos and 34th Infantry Regiment streets at 5.30 a.m.

An ambulance transferred the woman to a nearby hospital. It was not clear if there were other passengers in the vehicle.

According to some press reports, the car driver run a red light and hit the incoming bus.

None of the passengers in the bus were reported injured.