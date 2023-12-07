NEWS

Car driver seriously injured in collision with bus

A woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when the car she was driving crashed into a bus in Piraeus, police said.

The accident happened at the junction of Alipedos and 34th Infantry Regiment streets at 5.30 a.m.

An ambulance transferred the woman to a nearby hospital. It was not clear if there were other passengers in the vehicle. 

According to some press reports, the car driver run a red light and hit the incoming bus. 

None of the passengers in the bus were reported injured. 

