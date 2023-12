Three metro stations in central Athens that had been closed while visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s motorcade was travelling through the capital were reopened on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the Evangelismos, Megaro Moussikis and Katechaki stations were open to the public.

The only one to remain closed was Syntagma, which is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. Until then, trains will pass though the station without stopping.