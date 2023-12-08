NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor intervenes in case of attack on police

A Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered the public prosecutor in Piraeus to supervise the investigation into Thursday’s attack by hooligans on police after a volleyball match.

Georgia Adilini described the incident, which took place outside the Melina Mercouri indoor stadium, as “a murderous attack on police officers.”

She instructed Piraeus prosecutors to determine whether they could proceed with the immediate prosecutions of offenders for offences such as forming a criminal organization, attempted murder, incitement to commit crimes and violence.

In the attack, hooligans fired naval flares at police as they emerged from a volleyball game between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos.

One police officer who sustained serious injuries as a result of a direct hit has been placed in a medically induced coma in hospital, where his condition is described as very serious.

