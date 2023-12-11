Government unveils measures against sports fan violence

The government announced a stringent plan to combat fan violence on Monday, declaring its determination to suppress deviant incidents to ensure “maximum possible assurance of public order and safety,” as stated by government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis.

Civil Protection Minister Yiannis Economou and Deputy Minister of Sports Yiannis Vroutsis will visit Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adelini on Tuesday to request the government’s criminal upgrade of investigations into all cases of sports-related violence and corruption. The objective is to identify both physical and moral perpetrators of all committed crimes and investigate the presence of criminal organizations within the sports domain.

It is reminded that all Super League 1 matches will be held behind closed doors for the next two months, extending until February 12, 2024. This measure also applies to home games of Super League 2 teams affiliated with corresponding professional first-tier clubs.

Before mid-February, the government indicated that it would assess whether professional football clubs have installed high-definition cameras and an electronic fan entry system with simultaneous identity verification in their stadiums.

Furthermore, the government emphasized that these decisions are in agreement with the European Football Federation. The government underscores its commitment to combat organized groups within professional sports, pledging to implement even stricter measures if deemed necessary.

“While the fight against so-called fan violence is challenging, we will continue our efforts to prevail in this battle, no matter how influential those who instigate or tolerate it are,” emphasized government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis during Monday’s press conference.