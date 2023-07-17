Soccer security discussed in view of UEFA Super Cup final

With Greece set to host the UEFA Super Cup final in just under a month’s time, the Citizen Protection Ministry on Monday convened a meeting of all the relevant agencies to discuss security measures for the big soccer match on August 16.

Hosted at the 32,115-seat Karaiskakis Stadium in Neo Faliro on Athens’ southern coast, the European final finds Manchester City, winner of this year’s Champions League, pitted against Europa League victor Sevilla, and is expected to draw a crowd.

The meeting under Minister Notis Mitarakis was attended, among other government officials, by the head of the Greek soccer federation, the top brass of the Greek police and other law enforcement officers.

As many as 14,000 fans are expected to descend on Athens from the UK and Spain to attend the game