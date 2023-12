A vehicle collided with the tram at Edem station on Thursday in the southern Athenian suburb of Palaio Faliro.

The car deviated from its lane and crashed into the oncoming tram after violating a traffic light and hitting two pedestrians.

One passerby was fatally injured, and another was hospitalized at Nikaia General Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to Urban Rail Transport (STASY), no passengers were injured.