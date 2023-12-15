Three killed in separate road accidents

Three people were killed and one person was injured in separate traffic accidents late on Thursday and early on Friday morning in Attica.

At around 8.30 p.m., a bus struck a 49-year-old cyclist, who was originally from India, on the Metamorfosi–Ano Patisia route in Nea Filadelfia. The cyclist was transferred to hospital, where he subsequently died.

In Porto Rafti at around 10.30 p.m. on the road to Markopoulo, a car driven by a 55-year-old woman crashed into a light pole. The driver was taken to hospital and died some hours later, even though her condition was not initially considered serious.

The third accident occurred at around 3 a.m. in Peristeri, when two motorcycles collided. Both divers were hospitalized, with one of them dying at around 5 a.m.

In a fourth incident, a 49-year-old man was injured when lost control of his car while driving on Poseidon Avenue and crashed into a tree near the tram lines.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accidents.