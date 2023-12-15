Policeman charged with manslaughter after running over woman

A police officer in the northeastern prefecture of Xanthi has been charged with manslaughter through negligence after confessing to running over a 19-year-old woman who later died of head injuries.

The woman was run over by a police car last week in the village of Palaio Zygo in Xanthi and died in hospital on Tuesday.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle initially notified an ambulance but then denied his involvement in the accident before coming clean to his colleagues.