Three people injured in shooting outside Athens nightclub

Three people have been hospitalized after receiving injuries in a shooting outside a nightclub in central Athens.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. outside a club on Iakchou Street in Gazi.

According to ERT, a vehicle SUV with no number plates pulled up outside the venue and a passenger opened fire.

The three injured people were transferred to Gennimatas hospital.

ERT reported that the three injured people are from Crete and were in the capital for a bachelor party. They are aged 33, 28 and 24 years old and two of them are brothers. One received injuries to the head.

The attacker is understood to have fired at least seven times at the three wounded, almost very close range.