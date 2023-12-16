NEWS

Athens-Thessaloniki railway reopens to passengers

The rail link between Athens and Thessaloniki has reopened after a three-month stoppage caused by Storm Daniel, with 131 boarding the first service from the capital on Saturday morning.

“The Greek railway is back on the tracks,” said Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, who was among the passengers as far as Larissa.

“Today we have the resumption of passenger routes along the entire length of the line from Athens to Thessaloniki, after the destruction caused by Storm Daniel and this is the second essential step for the restructuring of the Greek railway,” he said.

“The first step occurred a few days ago with the freight routes and the total rehabilitation of the railway network, at a cost €200 million with financing from the Recovery and Resilience Fund in the coming months, will follow,” he added.

