NEWS

Court orders park impact study for metro station

Court orders park impact study for metro station
[File photo/Eurokinissi]

Hellenic Metro will have to conduct a study to minimize the impact on Rizari Park by the construction of the Evangelismos station on Line 4 because the required technical environmental study it submitted last April has not been approved, according to a ruling by the Council of State.

However, the ruling did not annul the environmental permit for the project, nor did it order that alternatives to its location be examined.

The country’s highest administrative court said in its decision that in large-scale projects such as the metro, an environmental impact study is prepared, which is approved by a decision of the Ministry of Environment. Subsequently, a technical environmental study is issued for each station separately.

Evangelismos station is the only one where the construction site has not been set up and no work has started, with obvious consequences for the project schedule.

Transport Infrastructure Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kikilias chairs meeting on preparing for possible heavy snowfall in Attica
NEWS

Kikilias chairs meeting on preparing for possible heavy snowfall in Attica

Acheloos River’s partial diversion back on cards
NEWS

Acheloos River’s partial diversion back on cards

Deal sealed for southern coastal promenade
NEWS

Deal sealed for southern coastal promenade

The regeneration project that never ends
NEWS

The regeneration project that never ends

Funding for stone bridges
NEWS

Funding for stone bridges

Flood victims in Thessaly village seek new land for relocation 
NEWS

Flood victims in Thessaly village seek new land for relocation 