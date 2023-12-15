Court orders park impact study for metro station

Hellenic Metro will have to conduct a study to minimize the impact on Rizari Park by the construction of the Evangelismos station on Line 4 because the required technical environmental study it submitted last April has not been approved, according to a ruling by the Council of State.

However, the ruling did not annul the environmental permit for the project, nor did it order that alternatives to its location be examined.

The country’s highest administrative court said in its decision that in large-scale projects such as the metro, an environmental impact study is prepared, which is approved by a decision of the Ministry of Environment. Subsequently, a technical environmental study is issued for each station separately.

Evangelismos station is the only one where the construction site has not been set up and no work has started, with obvious consequences for the project schedule.