Toll prices to shoot up at the start of the new year

Toll prices }will be hiked by an average of 7-7.5% as of January 1, according to the new rates published by the six operators of Greece’s national highways, in line with an agreement with the Infrastructure Ministry.

This means, for example, that the Athens – Thessaloniki trip for a regular sized family car will increase by 2.20 euros to €33.55.

No increases will apply to the Attiki Odos and Egnatia Odos highways in Athens and Thessaloniki, respectively.

The average increase, depending on the amount of the initial toll and the category of vehicle, varies from €0.10 (for motorcycles at the Veligostis Arkadia toll) to €4.5 (for buses with more than 40 seats at the Rio-Antirrio bridge).

The hikes are due to the large increase last year of the consumer price index – on the basis of which the annual adjustment to the toll is calculated – and the non-imposition of an increase last year.