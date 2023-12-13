Kifissos avenue to shut down overnight on Thursday, Friday
Kifissos Avenue will shut down temporarily in the direction toward Piraeus on Thursday and Friday due to roadworks, Greek police said on Tuesday.
Traffic will shut down on the right-hand lane on Kifissos Avenue, 250 meters before the exit to Agias Annis Street and until the exit, at midnight through 6 a.m. on Thursday, and at 10 p.m. the same day through 6 a.m. on Friday.
Only urban buses and long-distance buses (KTEL) will be allowed through.