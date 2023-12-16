Passengers stranded in snowstorm after bus breaks down

Forty passengers travelling from the northern port city of Thessaloniki to the western town of Ioannina were left stranded in intense snowstorm on Friday evening after their long-distance KTEL bus broke down.

The driver stopped the bus at the Malakasi toll station, 73 kilometres away from Ioannina, when the engine broke down. The passengers disembarked and had to wait for a few hours on the side of the Egnatia highway for the next bus to arrive.

State-run broadcaster ERT reported that, at some point, the engine caught fire.

Police and firemen arrived at the scene but did not have to assist further.