Digital assistant receives 63,000 questions in three days

A digital assistant called mAigov offering easy access to more than 1,600 digital services of the government received 63,000 questions in the first three days of operation, based on data published by the state-run news agency AMNA on Saturday.

Of those, 56,900 were identified as legitimate (non-trolling) questions. The percentage of dialogues (clarification on the first answer) reached 30% and concerned approximately 17,000 cases. This means that 70% of those questions got what they were looking for with the first answer.

Most of the questions concerned the issuance of an identity card (15.17%), while other topics included issuing a passport (7.93%), questions pertaining to retirement (7.93%), road tax bills (7.93%), solemn declarations (7.24%), heating allowance (5.52%), car transfers (4.48%), marital status certificate (4.48%), official authorizations (4.14%), and birth certificates (4.14%).

The digital assistant provides – at the moment – the ability to serve up to 240 conversations in Greek per minute. Each citizen’s interaction time with the system does not exceed five minutes per session.

“In a short time, you will see even more applications and service tools for citizens on gov.gr. Artificial Intelligence is a technology that the prime minister is putting a lot of emphasis on. Rest assured that it will always be used with absolute respect for citizens’ personal data,” Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou told AMNA.

The digital assistant has also received troll questions, like “where can I find a girlfriend?”, “what will be the result of the Ajax-AEK game tonight?”, “Do you believe there is God?”, to which the assistant responded with versions of “I’m sorry, I am here to provide information about the Greek Government and its procedures.”

Citizens can chat with the digital assistant from their mobile phone or their computer. The application allows them to search for information on almost any type of transaction with the state, through a voice or written command. This new application is based on artificial intelligence and is available through the gov.gr platform. At the end they have the possibility to evaluate it.