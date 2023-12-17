Investigations on Gazi nightclub shooting continue

Investigations on the shooting that injured three young men from Crete outside a club in Gazi, Athens in the early hours of Saturday continue after video footage was made public on Sunday morning.

Police are analyzing the footage to identify the perpetrators.

One of the three men who were shot was injured in the head and is in critical condition. At the same time, the other two remain hospitalized after serious injuries at the General Hospital of Athens “G. Gennimatas.”

It is recalled that the shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. outside a club on Iakchou Street in Gazi.

According to state broadcaster ERT, a vehicle SUV with no number plates pulled up outside the venue and a passenger opened fire.

ERT reported that the three injured people were from Crete and were in the capital for a bachelor party. They are aged 33, 28 and 24 years old and two of them are brothers.