NEWS

Investigations on Gazi nightclub shooting continue

Investigations on Gazi nightclub shooting continue
File photo.

Investigations on the shooting that injured three young men from Crete outside a club in Gazi, Athens in the early hours of Saturday continue after video footage was made public on Sunday morning. 

@alert_news.gr το βίντεο με τον δράστη που πυροβόλησε τα τρία θύματα στο Γκάζι #γκαζι #πυροβολισμοι #πυροβολισμοι_γκαζι #οπλο #gkazi #gazi #pirovolismos #astynomia #αστυνομια #κρητικοι_πυροβολισμοι #τραυματιας #ανθρωποκτονια ♬ Suspenseful and tense orchestra(1318015) – SoLaTiDo

 

 

 

Police are analyzing the footage to identify the perpetrators. 

One of the three men who were shot was injured in the head and is in critical condition. At the same time, the other two remain hospitalized after serious injuries at the General Hospital of Athens “G. Gennimatas.”

It is recalled that the shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. outside a club on Iakchou Street in Gazi.

According to state broadcaster ERT, a vehicle SUV with no number plates pulled up outside the venue and a passenger opened fire.

ERT reported that the three injured people were from Crete and were in the capital for a bachelor party. They are aged 33, 28 and 24 years old and two of them are brothers. 

Police Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New evidence emerges in flare attack on police officer
NEWS

New evidence emerges in flare attack on police officer

Police dismantles multi-million euro tax fraud ring in cross-border operation
NEWS

Police dismantles multi-million euro tax fraud ring in cross-border operation

Another four individuals investigated after riot that injured police officer
NEWS

Another four individuals investigated after riot that injured police officer

Officer injured in clash with hooligans remains in critical condition
NEWS

Officer injured in clash with hooligans remains in critical condition

Policeman remains in medically induced coma
NEWS

Policeman remains in medically induced coma

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services
NEWS

Greek authorities launch major crackdown on illegal streaming services