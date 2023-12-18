NEWS

ND reaffirms dominance in new poll

The dominance of ruling New Democracy was confirmed by a new poll, which records a widening gap with socialist PASOK and leftist SYRIZA.

According to the survey by Opinion Poll conducted on behalf of Action24, center-right ND garnered 38.6% and a lead of 23.1 points over PASOK with 15.5%. SYRIZA was in third place with 13.4%, while New Left, which split from SYRIZA, got 2.6%.

Communist KKE was hovering at 9.2%, ahead of nationalist Greek Solution (6.7%), Course of Freedom (3.5%), Spartiates (2.7%) and MeRA25 (2.3%). High prices remain the number one problem for Greek citizens (60.6%), while the second is the economy (37%). 

 

 

