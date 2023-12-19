NEWS

Pandemic sparked cost surge in hospital stays

Pandemic sparked cost surge in hospital stays
[AP]

The pandemic appears to have produced a demand for more expensive stays in public hospitals. Covid-19’s first year disrupted a period of hospital operating expense control by boosting costs by up to 28.4% per hospital day, according to the key findings of a study for the analysis of the financial dimensions of public hospitals of Greece that was carried out by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Analyzing the available financial data found in the accounting statements of public hospitals, the study was based on a sample of about 90 hospitals per year for the period 2012-2020 for which data was found.

Smaller hospitals are most affected by this trend since they cannot attain economies of scale due to their size. The operating cost per hospital day for hospitals with up to 100 beds was three times that of hospitals with more than 400 beds in 2020 (€1,853 versus €617).

Health Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Platform for new Covid vaccine opens Monday
NEWS

Platform for new Covid vaccine opens Monday

Covid-related deaths shoot up to 53 on weekly basis
NEWS

Covid-related deaths shoot up to 53 on weekly basis

EODY reports 35 Covid-related deaths in weekly bulletin
NEWS

EODY reports 35 Covid-related deaths in weekly bulletin

Study shows health staff left ‘exhausted’ by pandemic
NEWS

Study shows health staff left ‘exhausted’ by pandemic

Coronavirus infections up during the week of August 14-20
NEWS

Coronavirus infections up during the week of August 14-20

Study: Antiviral drugs reduce Covid death risk
NEWS

Study: Antiviral drugs reduce Covid death risk