NEWS

Fresh batch of measures for sports violence unveiled

Deputy Sports Minister Giannis Voutsis introduced new measures to combat fan violence on Wednesday which include restricting each team to a single fan club, mandatory electronic security systems in Super League and Basket League stadiums, and €10,000-€100,000 fines for “low-level fan violence.”

State-of-the-art cameras will also monitor changing rooms at stadiums. Police will check the system two days before the game. If everything is in order, the match will be played with fans, otherwise it will be played without.

In compliance with the Council of Europe’s Saint-Denis Convention, a national coordination committee will be formed to ensure a comprehensive, cross-agency approach to safety, protection, and service provision at sports events. 

Furthermore, a ticket holder ID system, developed with the Digital Governance Ministry, aims to enhance security for sporting events.

