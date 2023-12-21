Agreement to upgrade staff training in first aid assistance at metro

A new memorandum of collaboration between the transport minister, the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC), and metro and tram manager STASY on Thursday, to upgrade first aid and emergency medical services to passengers at stations and on board.

Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, HRC President Antonios Avgerinos, and STASY head Athanassios Kottaras signed the agreement.

“The Infrastructure & Transport Ministry and its agencies, fully aware of the needs created for the protection of public health both within the stations and onboard mass transport, is participating fully in such initiatives.” The MoC includes the training of staff in first aid, and in updating – with the help of the HRC – the internal procedures of STASY to protect both employees and passengers.

[AMNA]