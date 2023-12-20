NEWS

8-year-old dies from streptococcus

An 8-year-old succumbed to streptococcus at the Aglaia Kyriakou hospital in Athens on Tuesday, a few hours after its diagnosis, as confirmed by Michalis Giannakos, President of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees on Wednesday. 

The child arrived at the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday with a sore throat and high fever and tested positive in a strep test. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the child passed away a few hours later.

Additional tests shall determine if streptococcus directly caused the tragic incident.

Giannakos, in an interview on the private television channel Mega, stressed the need for parental attention during the winter months and called for improved organization in primary health care.

Child Health Death

