Police detain suspect after gunfire at Roma camp in Megara

Police have apprehended a 36-year-old suspect and identified two additional individuals, aged 28 and 32, in connection with discharging a firearm into the air following a raid at a Roma camp in Megara, west of Athens.

The operation took place on Friday morning in response to a circulating social media video. During the operation, authorities conducted searches at six residences, leading to the confiscation of four bullets and nine casings at the location where the gunfire occurred.

According to the police, the suspects are also linked to a recent theft within the camp, and an active search is underway for a 29-year-old individual connected to that crime.

The 36-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before a prosecutor to face charges related to the violation of firearms legislation.

The investigation is ongoing.