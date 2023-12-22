Two remanded over car chase resulting in officer’s death

Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing before an investigating magistrate in Piraeus in relation to the fatal injury earlier this week of a 29-year-old officer of the Dias police motorcycle unit after a road chase.

The two men, aged 17 and 20, have been charged with joining and participating in a criminal organization.

The younger of the two suspects is also accused of resisting police officers, participation in a gang, aggravated theft, dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm and violation of the laws on IDs.

On Monday, a Dias motorcycle and a patrol car attempted to stop four suspects in two cars believed to be involved in an apparent car theft in Nikaia, near Piraeus.

In the police chase that followed, an officer was killed when he rammed into the back of the police car which was braking during the chase on the Athens-Corinth highway at Aspropyrgos. His co-passenger was also seriously injured.