NEWS

Man, 60, handed 10-month suspended sentence for stalking 22-year-old woman

File photo.

A 60-year-old man was handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence after he was convicted of stalking a 22-year-old woman over two months. 

The accused, who declared that he was “in love” was found guilty by the Independent Single-Member Criminal Court of Thessaloniki. 

The 22-year-old explained to the court, she met the 60-year-old in a restaurant where she worked and talked with him “like all the patrons.” 

When she quit her job last October, he “started sending cell phone messages, letters, and gifts to the house.” 

“He lives a block away and he knew where I live. I explained to him that I don’t want any contact with him, but he didn’t respect that, so he followed me in the car and chased me,” she said.

Justice Crime

