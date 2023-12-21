One officer injured, seven arrested in Patisia scuffle 

A police officer was lightly injured during clashes between a group of Roma youths in central Athens on Wednesday night.

Police was informed at around 11 p.m. that a quarrel broke up between unknown individuals at the corner of Pretenderi and Nikolaidou Streets in Patisia. When officers arrived at the scene and tried to arrest seven suspects, one of them was injured on the foot.

The suspects are facing charges of causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.