NEWS

One officer injured, seven arrested in Patisia scuffle 

One officer injured, seven arrested in Patisia scuffle 
File photo.

A police officer was lightly injured during clashes between a group of Roma youths in central Athens on Wednesday night. 

Police was informed at around 11 p.m. that a quarrel broke up between unknown individuals at the corner of Pretenderi and Nikolaidou Streets in Patisia. When officers arrived at the scene and tried to arrest seven suspects,  one of them was injured on the foot.

The suspects are facing charges of causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fresh batch of measures for sports violence unveiled
NEWS

Fresh batch of measures for sports violence unveiled

Man, 60, handed 10-month suspended sentence for stalking 22-year-old woman
NEWS

Man, 60, handed 10-month suspended sentence for stalking 22-year-old woman

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death
NEWS

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death

Three arrested for attempted murder
NEWS

Three arrested for attempted murder

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase
NEWS

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase

Senior driver to lose license after serious traffic code violations
NEWS

Senior driver to lose license after serious traffic code violations