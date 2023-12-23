NEWS

Man arrested for revenge porn

Man arrested for revenge porn
A 47-year-old man accused of so-called revenge porn has been arrested by police in Thessaloniki after he is alleged to have posted a large number of explicit photos of a 44-year-old woman on his social media profile.

The man, who was arrested in a hotel, told officers that he had consumed a quantity of pesticide, necessitating his hospitalization. He remains in hospital under guard.

He stands accused of posting 109 photos, many of them explicit, of the woman without her consent.

A criminal case was filed against him on charges of revenge porn, violating personal data, insulting sexual dignity and defamation between December 18 and 21.

Police also found that five sentences from four criminal courts are pending against the suspect for fraud. Those courts ruled that he be sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment and pay a fine of €1,500. [AMNA]

