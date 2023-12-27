NEWS

Greek coast guard rescues 38 migrants near Gavdos

File photo. [InTime News]

The Greek coast guard have rescued 38 people stranded on a wooden dinghy off the southern island of Gavdos, located south of Crete, authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 38 undocumented migrants, hailing from Egypt and Pakistan, were rescued, as reported by the public broadcaster ERT. The survivors are set to be transported to the port town of Palaiochora on Crete. Subsequently, they will be transferred to the Kalatha kids summer camp for identification purposes.

No additional individuals were reported as missing.

