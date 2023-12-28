NEWS

Potential reintroduction of mandatory masks in healthcare

The possibility of reinstating mandatory masks across the country’s healthcare facilities was under consideration by the Ministry’s Committee of Experts on Thursday. 

Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases, primarily driven by the JN.1 variant, compounded with influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), an epidemic wave of respiratory infections has emerged. Experts anticipate its peak by late January to early February. 

The simultaneous impact of COVID-19, flu, and RSV during the holidays led to heightened demand in pediatric emergency units and long queues at pharmacies. 

Although hospitalizations have risen, ventilator use for COVID-19 patients hasn’t surged yet.

