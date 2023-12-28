NEWS

Greek humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at Egypt’s El Arish airport

[AMNA]

Under the initiative of the Foreign Ministry, Greek humanitarian aid headed for the Gaza Strip arrived at Egypt’s El Arish Airport on Thursday.

The NGOs Doctors of the World and International Humanitarian Aid Foundation contributed the cargo, which consists of first-aid supplies and personal hygiene products, in addition to a fully outfitted reception and basic patient care unit.

As part of the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge, it was flown by commercial cargo aircraft via Ostend. This humanitarian aid is an extension of the initial Greek delivery of medical supplies and medications for Gaza’s civilian population, which was flown on November 6 by a Hellenic Air Force C-130.

