Health experts advise return to mask use

Amid the recent upsurge of respiratory viral infections, health experts are recommending the use of face masks in crowded areas, hand antiseptics, tests in case of respiratory symptoms, and above all the need for vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza of people at high risk of serious disease. A little stronger is the recommendation made by the experts for the use of masks in healthcare units, to protect patients and staff.

The recommendations were issued after a regular meeting of the Health Ministry’s Committee of Experts which examined the latest epidemiological data on Covid-19.

According to this data, there continues to be an increase in the number of cases – including in young age groups – and in simple hospitalizations, but without any particular pressure on the health system.

More specifically, the data released by the representatives of public hospital workers (POEDIN) showed that on Thursday, 1,027 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the 2,443 beds reserved for casses of the disease at the country’s hospitals.

“As expected, with the events and gatherings of the festive season, we are seeing a greater increase in Covid-19 cases, without putting much pressure on the hospitals and especially the ICUs,” said Pagona Lagiou, professor of hygiene and epidemiology at the University of Athens School of Medicine and adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, in comments to Kathimerini.

“For these reasons, we felt that we should remind people of the measures to protect themselves from Covid-19 and avoid spreading the virus,” she said.