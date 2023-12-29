Small dip in Greece’s resident population

Greece’s resident population dropped to 10,413,982 individuals on January 1, 2023, down 0.5% relative to the previous year, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has shown.

The population decline, ELSTAT said, is the result of the natural decrease in the population, where deaths (139,921) outnumbered live births (75,921) but net migration amounted to 16,355 persons.

The data also suggests that there are almost 233,000 more women (5,323,391) than men (5,090,591).

The population aged 0-14 years accounts for 13.4% of the total population, whereas 63.7% corresponds to the 15-64 age group and 22.9% to the cohort aged 65 years and over.

The ageing ratio (the population aged 65 years and over to the population aged 0-14 years) amounted to 171.8.

Net migration was estimated at 16,355 persons, corresponding to the difference between 96,662 immigrants and 80,307 emigrants.

In 2021 net migration was estimated at -22,476 persons (57,120 immigrants and 79,596 emigrants).

Immigration data also includes persons living in Greece requesting international or temporary protection. [AMNA]