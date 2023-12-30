NEWS

Norwegian national remanded after fatally stabbing police officer

The 44-year-old Norwegian accused of murdering a 32-year-old police officer and injuring the officer’s friend in a Thessaloniki bar on Thursday was deemed remandable following his testimony on Saturday. 

Facing charges of intentional homicide, completed and attempted, along with illegal possession and use of weapons, the defendant cited alcohol-induced memory gaps and claimed to grapple with psychological issues. 

During his defense, he asserted, “I don’t remember what happened. I never wanted to kill.”

“I carry a palm-sized knife for self-defense. I regret what occurred and express condolences to the officer’s family,” he added. 

The incident occurred on Thursday at a bar located right beside the police station in Thessaloniki. The victim reportedly intervened to stop a fight over a “trivial matter” between his best man and the 44-year-old. The assailant used the palm-sized knife to injure the policeman’s best man on the leg before fatally stabbing the officer in the throat.

Police Death

