Bomb deactivated near riot police HQ in Zografou

The bomb disposal squad discovered and defused an explosive device near the headquarters of the riot police officers (MAT) in the district of Zografou in central Athens on Monday.

Unidentified individuals had earlier sent an audio message to the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper and the Zougla.gr news website, alerting them to the placement of a bomb near the building.

Following this warning, a search within the building revealed the explosive device inside a plastic container, placed in a black bag, approximately 100 meters from the gate.

No more information is currently available.