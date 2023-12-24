NEWS

Anti-establishment group claims responsibility for riot unit headquarters bomb

The “Armed Proletarian Justice” claimed responsibility on Sunday for an active bomb discovered and defused on Kokkinopoulou Street near the riot police headquarters in the Zografou University Campus area on Monday. 

In a statement posted on a well-known anti-establishment website, the group dedicated the action to those harmed by the Greek Police, adding that their operations have no intent of harming innocent civilians. 

The explosive device was found inside a plastic container on Monday by the Greek Anti-Terror Service, containing C4 explosives and gelatin dynamite, and consisting of a watch and two switches. 

Although the bomb did not detonate due to a failure in the wiring, the incident is assessed as the most serious in the period between the attack on the Skai offices on December 17, 2018 and today.

