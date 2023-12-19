Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase

Police have made a second arrest in relation to Monday’s deadly car chase in which a policeman lost his life in the western Athenian suburb of Nikea.

The 29-year-old police officer died after his motorcycle collided with a patrol car during a pursuit of suspected car thieves.

The second arrest concerns a 17-year-old male, who is suspected of being an accomplice of the first suspect to be arrested, a 20-year-old male.

The 17 year old was arrested in Perama, in western Attica.

Police believe that the suspects, with two other individuals, formed a criminal gang to steal cars. During Sunday night, four vehicles were stolen in the Perama and Nikea areas.

Police are continuing their search for the two suspects, one of whom has been identified.

During the high-speed police pursuit of vehicles being driven by the suspects, the 20 year old performed a dangerous maneuver that forced a police patrol car to brake suddenly. However, motorcyclists from the DIAS unit following closely behind were unable to come to a stop in time and one motorcycle collided with a patrol car, leading to the fatal injury of the police officer.