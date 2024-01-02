Police pick up 24 migrants, arrest two smugglers

Police detected a total of 24 migrants who entered Greece illegally from the Turkish border in two separate incidents between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A non-national migrant smuggler was arrested at the Kipoi border crossing after they found 18 migrants in a trailer attached to the truck he was driving.

The authorities detected the migrants using devices that can pick up a heartbeat.

On New Year’s Day, a second migrant smuggler was arrested on the Egnatia highway between Kipoi and Alexandroupoli as he was transporting 6 migrants in a private vehicle.

Both smugglers are expected to be led before prosecutors, while their two vehicles and cellphones were confiscated. [AMNA]